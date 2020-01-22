In The Kitchen: Seafood Baked in Parchment Paper

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Williamsburg Restaurant Week is underway! Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant joined us in the kitchen making two great meals from the menu. He made a Crab Broil Sandwich with a bowl of She Crab Soup. He also featured a dinner special of Caesar Salad, and daily selection of fresh Seafood Baked in Parchment Paper.
Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill
199 South Boundary Street in Williamsburg
Make your reservation by calling (757) 253-1847.
You can also connect online at Berrets.com
Restaurant Week 2020
Now through January 31
Presented by Williamsburg Area Restaurant Association
WARA REST.com for a complete list of restaurants and menus