Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5:30pm

In The Kitchen: Seafood Baked in Parchment Paper

In The Kitchen

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Williamsburg Restaurant Week is underway! Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant joined us in the kitchen making two great meals from the menu. He made a Crab Broil Sandwich with a bowl of She Crab Soup. He also featured a dinner special of Caesar Salad, and daily selection of fresh Seafood Baked in Parchment Paper.

Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill
199 South Boundary Street in Williamsburg
Make your reservation by calling (757) 253-1847.
You can also connect online at Berrets.com

Restaurant Week 2020
Now through January 31
Presented by Williamsburg Area Restaurant Association
WARA REST.com for a complete list of restaurants and menus

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories