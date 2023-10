PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Crabs, clams, oysters and more! Missy Griffin, from The Virginia Gentlemen, and Nick Cleanthes, from Blue Pete’s, are in our kitchen with everything you need to know about this year’s Virginia Seafood Festival! The festival is happening at the State Military Reservation on the corner of Birdneck and General Booth Blvd in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Gentlemen

757-800-1922

VBSeafoodFestival.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen.