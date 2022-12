PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wimbo from Beachhouse 757 laid out a tremendous seafood spread that was truly something to behold!

Today’s feast included blackened salmon pasta, fried lobster mac and cheese, and fried fish and grits.

BeachHouse 757

1910 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

BeachHouse757.com

Wimbo’s Your Personal Chef

ChefWimbo.com

757-816-7744

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by BeachHouse 757.