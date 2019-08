PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re a fan of cajun seafood, you would love our kitchen segment today! Sean Olds is the Executive Chef at Norfolk Seafood Company and Big Easy Oyster Bar and he made for us Seafood Etoufee.

Norfolk Seafood Company and Big Easy Oyster Bar

111 West Tazewell Street

Norfolk

(757) 227-6222

Norfolk Seafood Co.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Norfolk Seafood Company and Big Easy Oyster Bar.