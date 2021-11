PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- Today we had the owner and executive chef, Kevin Sharkey, from 1608 Crafthouse in the kitchen. He made scallops and a pumpkin whoopie pie. Kevin also told us about and how they can help you with your holiday party.

You can find 1608 Crafthouse on Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach. To connect with them you can call (757) 965-4510 or visit 1608Crafthouse.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.