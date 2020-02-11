In The Kitchen: Say It With Bacon Roses, Valentines Cupcakes Or Both!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Carolina Cupcakery has several ways to say “Yoda one for me” this Valentines day, including cupcakes featuring everyone’s favorite baby from a galaxy far, far away! Today Dawn Eskins also made a chocolate cupcake with whiskey peanut butter frosting for the fellas and a red velvet, red wine frosted concoction for the ladies.
Carolina Cupcakery (757) 351-1548 1200 N. Battlefield Blvd Chesapeake, Waterside District Norfolk, Encro Decor Nags Head Carolinacupcakery.com visit Facebook @carolinacupcakery
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Carolina Cupcakery
