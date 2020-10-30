In the Kitchen: Sate Food Truck

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new endeavor for Chef Kyle Fowlkes means taking his gourmet food on the road.

Today we were lucky enough to be his first stop so he could prepare Nana’s Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich and a Beef Tataki Sate.

SATE KITCHEN

The Roaming New American Kitchen

Place your order now to let Chef Kyle Fowlkes handle the cooking this Thanksgiving.

