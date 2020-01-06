In The Kitchen: Rockfish Tacos

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Jolly Roger Restaurant in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina is known for great Italian cuisine, but did you know they have one of the best fish tacos on the Outer Banks? Chef Danny Klubowicz and Andrea Sullivan from Jolly Roger came into our kitchen and showed us how they make a tasty rockfish taco.

Jolly Roger Restaurant
1836 N. Virginia Dare Trail
Kill Devil Hills, NC
JollyRogerOBX.com
(252) 441-6530

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Jolly Roger Restaurant.

