In The Kitchen: Roasted Vegetable Soup and New England Clam Chowder

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum showed off the roasted vegetable recipe that often appears as the “soup of the day,” and the New England clam chowder that he hopes will bring Berret’s top prize at the upcoming “Chowder Fest.”

Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill
199 South Boundary Street in Williamsburg
Make your reservation by calling (757) 253-1847.
You can also connect online at Berrets.com or on Facebook and twitter @berrets

Mark your calendars for CHOWDERFEST! Friday, November 8 at 6:30 p.m.
It’s part of the WONDERFUL WILLIAMSBURG WEEKEND!
Visit CULTURE – FIX.org for tickets and information!

