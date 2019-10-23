In The Kitchen: Roasted Vegetable Soup and New England Clam Chowder

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum showed off the roasted vegetable recipe that often appears as the “soup of the day,” and the New England clam chowder that he hopes will bring Berret’s top prize at the upcoming “Chowder Fest.”

Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill

199 South Boundary Street in Williamsburg

Make your reservation by calling (757) 253-1847.

You can also connect online at Berrets.com or on Facebook and twitter @berrets

Mark your calendars for CHOWDERFEST! Friday, November 8 at 6:30 p.m.

It’s part of the WONDERFUL WILLIAMSBURG WEEKEND!

Visit CULTURE – FIX.org for tickets and information!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Berret’s Seafood restaurant and Taphouse Grill.