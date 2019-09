PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We were in the kitchen today with Kevin Sharkey, owner and executive chef at 1608 Crafthouse in Virginia Beach.

He made a roasted half chicken with tricolor carrots, brussel sprouts and pinto bean salad.

1608 Crafthouse

1608 Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach

Call (757) 965-4510 or visit 1608 Crafthouse.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.