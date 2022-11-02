PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 8th annual Roast On The River, hosted by Daniel’s Grace Foundation, is Sunday at Steinhilber’s Restaurant.

Founder Jodi Moore joined us in the kitchen with a preview of this great event. Jodi also made her amazing bread pudding, which is one of the many great dishes that will be served at the event.

The 8th Roast On The River

Benefiting Daniel’s Grace is Sunday, Nov. 6.

General Admission at noon with V-I-P access at 11 a.m.

Steinhilber’s Restaurant on Thalia Road in Virginia Beach.

Get tickets and information online at danielsgrace.org.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Daniel’s Grace Foundation.