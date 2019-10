PORTSMOUTH Va. (WAVY) – We were in the kitchen today with John Hicks, the Executive Chef at Byrd & Baldwin Brothers Steakhouse in Downtown Norfolk! John made Ribeye with Lobster Mac & Cheese.

Byrd & Baldwin Bros. Steakhouse

116 Brooke Avenue

Downtown Norfolk

(757) 222-9191

ByrdBaldwin.com

Facebook: @byrdbaldwin

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Byrd & Baldwin Brothers Steakhouse.