In The Kitchen: Red, White and Blue Plate

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grille joined us in our kitchen making a couple of dinner menu entrees. He made a delicious Slow Braised Lamb Shank & Grilled Edwards Sausage along with Red, White & Blue Plate.

Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill

199 South Boundary Street in Williamsburg

Make your reservation by calling (757) 253-1847.

You can also connect online at Berrets.com or on Facebook and Twitter @Berrets

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill.