In The Kitchen: Quail Stuffed with Chestnut and Cornbread Stuffing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Valentine’s Day is just a couple days away and now is the time to make dinner plans! Ian Robbins is the executive chef at The Swan Terrace at Founders Inn and Spa in Virginia Beach, and he made one of the dishes from his Valentine’s menu. Ian made a duo of North Carolina Semi-Boneless Quail Stuffed with Chestnut and Cornbread Stuffing.

Swan Terrace at The Founders Inn
Four Course Valentine’s Dinner
Friday & Saturday at 6 p.m.
5641 Indian River Road – Virginia Beach
Reservations are Required
(757) 366-5777 or go to OpenTable.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Swan Terrace at The Founders Inn.

