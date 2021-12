PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Today’s “In the Kitchen” is Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill! Chef Michael Kellum is whipping up this month’s special, ‘Potato Chip-Crusted Rockfish with Buttery Grilled Shrimp’ along with a dessert – Baked Cobbler!

Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill

199 South Boundary Street in Williamsburg

Make your reservations by calling (757) 253-1847 or online at Berrets.com.

This segment is sponsored by Berret’s seafood Restaurant & Taphouse Grill