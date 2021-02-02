In the Kitchen: Poseidon Tacos and Sunday Punch!

Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Southern Flair Pub House has their game plan set, from food and drinks, to safe celebrating with up to ten people allowed at one table. Today Chef Mark Greene and Mixologist Shani Yourman opened their playbook and showed off Poseidon Tacos, Sunday Punch and more about what the game day atmosphere will be like inside and outside on the heated patio. make a reservation if you plan on bringing your squad!

Southern Flair Pub House
1400 Kempsville Road – Chesapeake
(757) 842-4300
SouthernFlairPH.com
Find them on Facebook and Instagram

