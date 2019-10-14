In The Kitchen: Poquoson Pile On

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This is a great time of year to celebrate our local seafood and what better place to do it than at the Poquoson Seafood Festival.

Johnny Graham from Graham & Rollins Seafood Market and Sandi May from the Poquoson Seafood Festival joined us in the kitchen today to show us the “Poquoson Pile On,” which you can get at the Poquoson Seafood Festival this weekend.

Graham & Rollins Seafood Market

509 Bassette Street in Hampton

Call (757) 722-8168

Graham And Rollins.com

Facebook & Instagram

39th Annual Poquoson Seafood Festival

Friday – Sunday

830 Poquoson Avenue in Poquoson

For more information, visit Poquoson Seafood Festival.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Graham & Rollins Seafood Market.