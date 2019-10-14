In The Kitchen: Poquoson Pile On

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This is a great time of year to celebrate our local seafood and what better place to do it than at the Poquoson Seafood Festival.
Johnny Graham from Graham & Rollins Seafood Market and Sandi May from the Poquoson Seafood Festival joined us in the kitchen today to show us the “Poquoson Pile On,” which you can get at the Poquoson Seafood Festival this weekend.
Graham & Rollins Seafood Market
509 Bassette Street in Hampton
Call (757) 722-8168
Graham And Rollins.com
Facebook & Instagram
39th Annual Poquoson Seafood Festival
Friday – Sunday
830 Poquoson Avenue in Poquoson
For more information, visit Poquoson Seafood Festival.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Graham & Rollins Seafood Market.