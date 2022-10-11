PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For the first time since 2019, the Poquoson Seafood Festival is back! Johnny Graham from Graham & Rollins Hampton Seafood Market and Sandy May from the Poquoson Seafood Festival joined us in the Hampton Roads Show kitchen with the details and Johnny showed us the Poquoson Pile On platter that he’s selling at the festival.

Graham and Rollins Hampton Seafood Market

509 Bassette Street in Hampton

(757) 722 – 8168

grahamandrollins.com

40th Poquoson Seafood Festival

The festival kicks off Friday October 14, 15 and 16 at 830 Poquoson Avenue in Poquoson

poquosonseafoodfestival.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Graham & Rollins Hampton Seafood Market.