In the Kitchen: Pizza and Wings

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you like good finger foods, you’re gonna love Guy Fieri’s Pizza Parlor in Hampton! Executive Chef Mike Shoebrook and General Manager Larry Madison came into our kitchen and made the Fat Boy and Taco Pizza along with Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Wings.

Guy Fieri’s Pizza Parlor

1976 Power Plant Parkway

Hampton

(757) 827-8100

Guy Fieri Pizza Parlor.com

Facebook @Guys Pizza Hampton

Guy Fieri will be at the Pizza Parlor and Dive Bar Wednesday, September 4. Click here for information on how you can register for a chance to meet him.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Guy Fieri’s Pizza Parlor.