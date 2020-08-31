PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There’s always something new on the menu at Southern Flair Pub House! Dhani Yourman joined us on the show today to show off the latest amazing dish from chef Mark Green.
Southern Flair Pub House
1400 Kempsville Road – Chesapeake
(757) 842-4300
SouthernFlairPH.com
Find them on Facebook!
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Southern Flair Pub House.
MORE FROM HRS!
- In The Kitchen: Pistachio Pesto Stuffed Chicken
- In The Kitchen: 501 Bar and Grill
- In the Kitchen: Wine Wednesday
- In The Kitchen: Happy Hour!
- Cool Summer Cocktails