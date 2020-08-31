In The Kitchen: Pistachio Pesto Stuffed Chicken

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There’s always something new on the menu at Southern Flair Pub House! Dhani Yourman joined us on the show today to show off the latest amazing dish from chef Mark Green.

Southern Flair Pub House

1400 Kempsville Road – Chesapeake

(757) 842-4300

SouthernFlairPH.com

Find them on Facebook!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Southern Flair Pub House.

MORE FROM HRS!