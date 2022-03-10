In The Kitchen: Peanut Fried Chicken Sandwich and Meatball Sub

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Joe Gardner from Serve Restaurant and Taphouse in Franklin joined HRS in the kitchen with two great options from the new menu! He made a Peanut Fried Chicken Sandwich and a Meatball sub inspired by his mother.

Serve Restaurant and Taphouse

102 North Main Street in Franklin

(757) 304 – 5270

Servefranklin.com

Springfest on Saturday, April 23

Franklin Cruise-In Kickoff and the Lumberjack festival Saturday, May 7

The Franklin Farmers Market every Wednesday and Saturday.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Serve Restaurant and Taphouse.