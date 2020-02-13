In The Kitchen: Pan Seared Tuna

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We love first time chefs in our kitchen! Javier Munoz is the Executive Chef at Becca Restaurant & Garden at the Historic Cavalier Hotel Beach Club. Javier and sous chef Taylor Edwards made Pan Seared Tuna with Baby Spinach, Feta Cheese, Pickled Tomatoes, Olives, Smoke Trout Caviar and Blood Orange Vinaigrette.
Becca is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and offers a popular Sunday Brunch served from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday.
Becca Restaurant & Garden
at the Historic Cavalier Hotel
4200 Atlantic Ave – Virginia Beach
(757) 965-9899
BECCAVB.COM
You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Becca Restaurant & Garden.
