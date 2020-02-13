Live Now
Countdown to Daytona – Daytona 500 storylines, including Logano-Keselowski spat after Clash

In The Kitchen: Pan Seared Tuna

In The Kitchen

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We love first time chefs in our kitchen! Javier Munoz is the Executive Chef at Becca Restaurant & Garden at the Historic Cavalier Hotel Beach Club. Javier and sous chef Taylor Edwards made Pan Seared Tuna with Baby Spinach, Feta Cheese, Pickled Tomatoes, Olives, Smoke Trout Caviar and Blood Orange Vinaigrette.

Becca is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and offers a popular Sunday Brunch served from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday.

Becca Restaurant & Garden
at the Historic Cavalier Hotel
4200 Atlantic Ave – Virginia Beach
(757) 965-9899
BECCAVB.COM
You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Becca Restaurant & Garden.

More From HRS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories