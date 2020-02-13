In The Kitchen: Pan Seared Tuna

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We love first time chefs in our kitchen! Javier Munoz is the Executive Chef at Becca Restaurant & Garden at the Historic Cavalier Hotel Beach Club. Javier and sous chef Taylor Edwards made Pan Seared Tuna with Baby Spinach, Feta Cheese, Pickled Tomatoes, Olives, Smoke Trout Caviar and Blood Orange Vinaigrette.

Becca is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and offers a popular Sunday Brunch served from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday.

Becca Restaurant & Garden

at the Historic Cavalier Hotel

4200 Atlantic Ave – Virginia Beach

(757) 965-9899

BECCAVB.COM

You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Becca Restaurant & Garden.

