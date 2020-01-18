In The Kitchen: Pan Seared Prime New York Strip

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Ten years ago, when The Hampton Roads Show hit the air, Steve Gellas was the very first chef to cook in our kitchen.

The show celebrated our 10th anniversary Friday with our good friend Steve in our kitchen. The Surfing Chef is now the executive chef and operational manager at Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse in Norfolk and Chesapeake.

On Friday, he made pan-seared prime New York strip with cognac, green peppercorn sauce.

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse

2000 Colley Ave – Norfolk

Off the Hook Seafood Restaurant

500 S. Battlefield Blvd – Chesapeake

OTH-Seafood.com

(757) 421-3313

