In The Kitchen: Pan Seared Prime New York Strip

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Ten years ago, when The Hampton Roads Show hit the air, Steve Gellas was the very first chef to cook in our kitchen.
The show celebrated our 10th anniversary Friday with our good friend Steve in our kitchen. The Surfing Chef is now the executive chef and operational manager at Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse in Norfolk and Chesapeake.
On Friday, he made pan-seared prime New York strip with cognac, green peppercorn sauce.
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
2000 Colley Ave – Norfolk
Off the Hook Seafood Restaurant
500 S. Battlefield Blvd – Chesapeake
OTH-Seafood.com
(757) 421-3313
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Off The Hook Seafood & Chophouse.