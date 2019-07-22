In The Kitchen: Pan-Roasted Rack of Lamb

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We kicked off the week with a real winner in the kitchen! Chefs John Hicks and Darren “Mickey” Vernon from Byrd & Baldwin Brothers Steakhouse made Pan Roasted Rack of Lamb encrusted in Panko and Dijon, Wild Mushroom Demi, White Cheddar Potatoes au Gratin.

Byrd & Baldwin Bros. Steakhouse

116 Brooke Ave

Norfolk

(757) 222-9191

ByrdBaldwin.com

Now is the time to book your holiday party!

Byrd & Baldwin and sister restaurants 456 Fish, Norfolk Seafood Company and Leone’s Italian have a great offer.

Book before July 31 and mention The Hampton Roads Show, and they’ll take 10% off the final bill!

Visit each restaurant website to check out event menus and information… or call (757) 496-5382

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Byrd & Baldwin Brothers Steakhouse.