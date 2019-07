PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef David Jones from The Arbors at Port Warwick was in the kitchen today and he made his OLD VIRGINIA SEAFOOD BOIL. You can try this dish yourself at their Taste and Tour event.

Taste and Tour event

This Thursday, August 1 from Noon to 1 p.m. at the Arbors at Port Warwick.

It’s limited seating so call (757) 814-4432 to RSVP!

