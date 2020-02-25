In The Kitchen: OBX Style Seafood Gumbo

In The Kitchen

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We were joined in the kitchen by Chef Wes Stepp, owner and executive Chef at NC Coast Grill and Bar in Duck, North Carolina. He made OBX-Style Gumbo and Beignets for Mardi Gras!

NC Coast Grill & Bar
1184 Duck Road
(252) 261-8666
NCCOASTOBX.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by NC Coast Grill & Bar.

