In The Kitchen: OBX Style Seafood Gumbo

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We were joined in the kitchen by Chef Wes Stepp, owner and executive Chef at NC Coast Grill and Bar in Duck, North Carolina. He made OBX-Style Gumbo and Beignets for Mardi Gras!
NC Coast Grill & Bar
1184 Duck Road
(252) 261-8666
NCCOASTOBX.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by NC Coast Grill & Bar.
