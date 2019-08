PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wes Stepp once again keeps it fresh and local with a seafood dish that blends tuna, clams and scallops with farmers market vegetables for a healthy and delicious dinner.

Red Sky Cafe

1197 Duck Road

Duck, NC

(252) 261-8646

RedSkyCafe.com

Facebook & Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Red Sky Cafe.