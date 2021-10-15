In The Kitchen: New York Style Pizza

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- Everyone loves a hot slice of pizza filled with their favorite toppings! Today, Brian Blair from Brothers Pizza was in The Hampton Roads Show kitchen, showing us how to make the perfect New York style slice.

To try a slice, you can find them on North Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach or keep an eye out for their new location coming to the Kempsville area this fall. You can also call them at (757) 340-1277 or visit their website brotherspizzavb.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads show is sponsored by Brothers Pizza.

