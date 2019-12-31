In The Kitchen: New Year’s Eve Entree and Drinks

In The Kitchen

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you haven’t made any plans for ringing in the new year, it’s not too late. Jessica Diaz and Bryan Hutchison from Bahama Breeze Island Grille in Virginia Beach joined us in the kitchen with several yummy cocktails and a tasty Chicken & Shrimp Pineapple Rice Entree.

Bahama Breeze Island Grille
4554 Virginia Beach Blvd at Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach
$2.20 Legendary cocktails tonight – New Year’s Eve
Jamaican Cool Rummings menu available through January 5th
Bahama Breeze.com
(757) 473-3264

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bahama Breeze Island Grille.

Trending stories