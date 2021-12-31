In The Kitchen: New Year’s Cocktails

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the biggest New Year’s Eve parties going down tonight is at Good Vibes Concert Hall at City Center in Newport News.

Owner Matt Lockhart and Bar Manager Tim Brant joined HRS in the kitchen to make a few cocktails and tell us all about tonight! Here’s a hint…it will be FUNKY!

Good Vibes Concert Hall
Don’t forget tonight is the night! Jazz early with a champagne dinner — reservations required.
Then it’s the New Year’s “Funk-In” eve party that runs till 2:00 am.
More information online: goodvibesva.com
They’re at City Center in Newport News.

