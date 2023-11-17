PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Kyle Folks and manager Brian Sykes with Sate: A New American Experience joined us in the kitchen today to feature a unique dish that will be served on Thanksgiving. Kyle made Miso Glazed Black Sea Bass with Butternut Squash Risotto, and Brian made a couple holiday drinks to go with it. The new restaurant is now open at City Center at Oyster Point in Newport News.

Sate: A New American Experience

694 Town Center Dr. Newport News

SateKitchen.com

