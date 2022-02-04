In the Kitchen: Maple-Pecan Chicken & Waffles

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Mixologist Shani Yourman and Chef Mark Green from Southern Flair Pub House, joined HRS today to showcase some treats perfect for The Big Game and Valentine’s Day.

Chef Mark cooked up Southern Maple-Pecan Chicken and Waffles while Shani mixed a sweet dessert cocktail.

Southern Flair Pub House is hosting a Valentine’s Comedy Show on Sunday, February 13th.

They are located at 1400 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake and their phone number is (757) 842-4300. They can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.

