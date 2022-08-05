PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Executive Chef and Owner of Soulivia’s Art + Soul and Crave Bakery and Coffee Bar, Camille Sheppard, joined us on HRS to make a Low Country Boil complete with sausage, crawfish, shrimp, crabs, potatoes, and corn.

Soulivia’s Art + Soul Restaurant

141 Hillcrest Pkwy in Chesapeake

757-908-2355

soulivias.com

Crave Bakery and Coffee Bar

757-908-2155

cravebakeryandcoffeebar.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Crave Bakery and Coffee Bar and Soulivia’s Art + Soul Restaurant.