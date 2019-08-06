In The Kitchen: Locally Grown Fresh Favorites

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Imagine a farmers market that delivers right to your door. That is what The Neighborhood Harvest does daily to homes across Hampton Roads. John Stein, Thomas Vandiver and Stephanie Fowler from The Neighborhood Harvest came into our kitchen today and showed us a wide variety of the fresh, local, and delicious items they offer.

The Neighborhood Harvest

539B Turlington Road – Suffolk

(757) 809-3577

TheNeighborhoodHarvest.com

