In The Kitchen: Locally Grown Fresh Favorites

In The Kitchen

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Imagine a farmers market that delivers right to your door. That is what The Neighborhood Harvest does daily to homes across Hampton Roads. John Stein, Thomas Vandiver and Stephanie Fowler from The Neighborhood Harvest came into our kitchen today and showed us a wide variety of the fresh, local, and delicious items they offer.

The Neighborhood Harvest
539B Turlington Road – Suffolk
(757) 809-3577
TheNeighborhoodHarvest.com
Remember to mention the Hampton Roads Show

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Neighborhood Harvest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories