PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Kevin Sharkey with 1608 Crafthouse returned to The Hampton Roads Show kitchen to create two incredible local seafood dishes.

First up, he made Laughing King Oysters from the Eastern Shore, then seared some Fresh Yellowfin Tuna from North Carolina. Check out the videos in the player on this page.

Plan your Father’s Day Brunch at 1608 Crafthouse

There’s also a beer dinner coming up on the 26th with Drekker Brewing

Act fast. Both events are already almost booked!

1608 Crafthouse

Located at 1608 Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach

Give them a call at (757) 965-4510

Or visit 1608crafthouse.com. A new website is in the works.

