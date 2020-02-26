PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re in the kitchen with executive chef Taylor Duncan and owner Paige Drewry from Kelsick Specialty Market in Gloucester, and they’re showing off everything the market has to offer!
Kelsick Specialty Market
6632 Main Street
Gloucester
(804) 693-6500
Kelsick Market.com
Facebook: Kelsick Specialty Market
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kelsick Specialty Market.
Latest Posts:
- In The Kitchen: Local Harvest Va. Beef Filet
- In The Kitchen: OBX Style Seafood Gumbo
- In The Kitchen: A New Orleans Style Mardi Gras Party
- In The Kitchen: Creamy Chicken and Vegetable Soup with Grilled Cheese
- In The Kitchen: Tuna “Markefeller”