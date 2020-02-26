In The Kitchen: Local Harvest Va. Beef Filet

In The Kitchen

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re in the kitchen with executive chef Taylor Duncan and owner Paige Drewry from Kelsick Specialty Market in Gloucester, and they’re showing off everything the market has to offer!

Kelsick Specialty Market
6632 Main Street
Gloucester
(804) 693-6500
Kelsick Market.com
Facebook: Kelsick Specialty Market

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kelsick Specialty Market.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories