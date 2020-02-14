In The Kitchen: Lobster Roll

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Evan Vang from Boil Bay Cajun Seafood and Bar, and Chris Pryer, Co-Host of Passing the Bar Podcast joined us in the kitchen on Valentine’s Day. Evan prepared a Lobster Roll as well as a Special Seafood boil. Chris debuted the Kir Royale, a beverage they will be showcasing this weekend for Valentines day.
Boil Bay Cajun Seafood & Bar
3244 Holland Road
Virginia Beach
(757) 689-8888
BOILBAY.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Boil Bay Cajun Seafood & Bar.
