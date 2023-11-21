PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Fans of comfort food are going to love today’s cooking segment! Banquet sous chef Michael Robertson made lobster pot pie and bar manager Brittany Stephens made peach sangria and a rosebud martini. You can try these delicious offerings at Renaissance Hotel in downtown Portsmouth.

Renaissance Hotel

425 Water St. in Downtown Portsmouth

757-673–3000 or visit the Renaissance Portsmouth-Norfolk Waterfront Hotel’s website.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Renaissance Hotel.