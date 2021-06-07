In The Kitchen: Lemon-Pepper Crusted Trigger Fish with Buttery Grilled Shrimp

In The Kitchen

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For the first time in nearly 15 months, we had our first chef join us in the kitchen today! Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant made a savory Lemon-Pepper Crusted Trigger Fish with Buttery Grilled Shrimp, Creamy Rice, Summer Melon Relish & Peach Sour Cream. This amazing dish is the June dinner special which you can also have for lunch!

Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill in Williamsburg
Indoor and outdoor dining with live music & Sunday brunch
Make your reservations
Call (757) 253-1847

You can also connect online at Berrets.com and don’t forget to join the Preferred Customer Mailing list for weekly updates on menu specials, live music and more!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Berret’s Seafood Restaurant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter