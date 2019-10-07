In The Kitchen: Lamb Meatballs and House Made Pork Rinds

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re in the kitchen today with Kevin Sharkey, owner and executive chef at 1608 Crafthouse. He’s serving up some tasty plates at the 7th Annual 757 Battle of the Beers this weekend, including Lamb Meatballs with Stone Ground Grits and House Made Pork Rinds with Pimento Cheese Sauce.

1608 Crafthouse

1608 Pleasure House Road, Virginia Beach

Call (757) 965-4510 or visit 1608Crafthouse.com



The 7th Annual 757 Battle of the Beers

Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Visit 757BattleoftheBeers.com for tickets and details.

