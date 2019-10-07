In The Kitchen: Lamb Meatballs and House Made Pork Rinds

Breaking News
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re in the kitchen today with Kevin Sharkey, owner and executive chef at 1608 Crafthouse. He’s serving up some tasty plates at the 7th Annual 757 Battle of the Beers this weekend, including Lamb Meatballs with Stone Ground Grits and House Made Pork Rinds with Pimento Cheese Sauce.

1608 Crafthouse
1608 Pleasure House Road, Virginia Beach
Call (757) 965-4510 or visit 1608Crafthouse.com

The 7th Annual 757 Battle of the Beers
Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Visit 757BattleoftheBeers.com for tickets and details.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.

