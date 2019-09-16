In the Kitchen: Kid’s Menu And Early Bird Specials

In The Kitchen

by: , Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – General Manager of The Butcher’s Son in Chesapeake Brian Gato, and Chef Travis King showed us how their restaurants plan to be the perfect destination for early family dinners. Today, Chef King prepared two kid’s menu favorites, and revealed the October early bird special that customers will find delicious and affordable: Two six-ounce sirloin steaks with two sides for $22.00!

The Butcher’s Son
 Two locations:
500 S. Battlefield Blvd – Chesapeake
(757) 410-5466

1556 Laskin Road – Virginia Beach
(757) 500-7550
ButchersSon.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by The Butcher’s Son.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

***EXPERTS***

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories