In the Kitchen: Kid’s Menu And Early Bird Specials

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – General Manager of The Butcher’s Son in Chesapeake Brian Gato, and Chef Travis King showed us how their restaurants plan to be the perfect destination for early family dinners. Today, Chef King prepared two kid’s menu favorites, and revealed the October early bird special that customers will find delicious and affordable: Two six-ounce sirloin steaks with two sides for $22.00!

The Butcher’s Son

Two locations:

500 S. Battlefield Blvd – Chesapeake

(757) 410-5466

1556 Laskin Road – Virginia Beach

(757) 500-7550

ButchersSon.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by The Butcher’s Son.