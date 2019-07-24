In The Kitchen: Key Lime Pie and Green Tomato Gazpacho

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We were in the kitchen today with Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant & Taphouse Grille. He’s making some cool dishes that are perfect for warmer weather, Green Tomato Gazpacho with Crabmeat but first key lime pie!

Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grille

199 South Boundary Street in Williamsburg

Make your reservation by calling (757) 253-1847.

You can also connect online at Berrets.com or on Facebook @berrets

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grille.