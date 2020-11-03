In The Kitchen: Jolly Roger

In The Kitchen

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Jolly Roger Restaurant in Kill Devil Hills, NC is ready for your holiday feast! Come and enjoy the finest Thanksgiving feast on the island.

Jolly Roger Restaurant
Open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., breakfast, lunch and dinner. Carry Out and Dine In available.
Make your reservations for the Thanksgiving Day Feast and book your holiday gatherings today!

1836 N. Virginia Dare Trail in Kill Devil Hills
JollyRogerOBX.com
(252) 441-6530
Connect on Facebook!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Jolly Roger Restaurant.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***