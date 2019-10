PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wes Stepp from Red Sky Café in Duck, North Carolina came into our kitchen and made a feast of fall flavors that included amazing Jack Fruit barbecue.

Red Sky Cafe

1197 Duck Road

Duck, NC

(252) 261-8646

RedSkyCafe.com

Facebook & Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Red Sky Cafe.