PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Memorial Day is here and it’s time to get cooking! Chris Reckling and Steve Fundaro made a few easy favorites. Chris made pasta pancetta and Steve made Italian sausage. They also made a couple refreshing drinks. Steve made a Paloma and Chris made a Mint-basil Limeade mocktail.

These recipes are from liquor.com

Paloma

2 ounces tequila

1/2 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed

Grapefruit soda, chilled, to top

Garnish: lime wheel

Garnish: salt rim (optional)

Mint-Basil Limeade

4 large basil leaves

4 mint leaves

1 ounce simple syrup

1 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed

Club soda, chilled, to top

Garnish: lime wheel