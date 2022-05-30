PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Memorial Day is here and it’s time to get cooking! Chris Reckling and Steve Fundaro made a few easy favorites. Chris made pasta pancetta and Steve made Italian sausage. They also made a couple refreshing drinks. Steve made a Paloma and Chris made a Mint-basil Limeade mocktail.
These recipes are from liquor.com
Paloma
2 ounces tequila
1/2 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed
Grapefruit soda, chilled, to top
Garnish: lime wheel
Garnish: salt rim (optional)
Mint-Basil Limeade
4 large basil leaves
4 mint leaves
1 ounce simple syrup
1 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed
Club soda, chilled, to top
Garnish: lime wheel