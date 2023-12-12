PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The flavor was overflowing in the kitchen today! Evan Vang and Diana Van Houten, from Hot Pot 757 Hilltop, share how they merge traditional Chinese hot pot and Korean BBQ flavors. Call them today and book your holiday party for 10 or more, and get a 15% discount if you mention you saw them on HRS! Also take advantage of their holiday gift card.

Hot Pot 757 Hilltop

550 First Colonial Rd. Suite 310, Virginia Beach

757-695-5496

HotPot757.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hot Pot 757 Hilltop.