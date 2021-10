PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today’s ‘In The Kitchen’ is by Sate Kitchen. Chef Kyle Fowlkes is whipping up his most popular dish – the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich!

Visit SateKitchen.com to see what Chef Kyle has on the menu for breakfast, lunch and catering. You can also connect with them on Facebook and Instagram.

Today’s “In The Kitchen” is sponsored by Sate Kitchen.