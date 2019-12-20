In The Kitchen: Holiday Seafood Extravaganza

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This is the season for holiday parties! If you want to WOW your guests, make a quick stop at Graham & Rollins Seafood Market in Hampton where you can find all your favorite seafood that’s perfect for a party. Johnny Graham joined us in the kitchen to showcase several of the best foods for your holiday party.

Join them today (12/20) for their Christmas Open House from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.!

Graham & Rollins Seafood Market
509 Bassette Street
Hampton
grahamandrollins.com
Connect on Facebook @graham.rollins.inc

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Graham & Rollins Seafood Market.

