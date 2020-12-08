In The Kitchen: Holiday Gift Cards and Catering

In The Kitchen

by: Sponsored Content

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The gift of great food is wonderful around the holidays! Whether you need catering or want to give a gift card, you can find what you need at 1608 Crafthouse in Virginia Beach. Gift cards make great stocking stuffers and they can be purchased at the restaurant, by phone or online.

1608 Crafthouse
1608 Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach.
Give them a call at (757) 965-4510 or visit 1608Crafthouse.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.

