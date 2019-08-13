In The Kitchen: Herb Crusted Chicken Breast Stuffed with Mac & Cheese

In The Kitchen

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We had a lot of love in our kitchen today. A love of cooking and feeding people, that is. It all starts with Lady M who is the owner and operator of LADY M SOUL2SOUL catering services.
Lady M made a tasty Herb Crusted Chicken Breast Stuffed with her signature Mac & Cheese along with Loaded Sweet Potatoes with Butter & Garlic Green Beans.

Lady M Soul2Soul Catering
Serving Southern Cuisine with a Twist across Hampton Roads
Schedule a tasting for your next event
Now offering in home catering services in Hampton Roads
ladymsoul2soul7@gmail.com
(757) 775-3302
@LadyMSoul2Soul
Facebook and Instagram

Trending stories